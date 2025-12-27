Visuals from the 8th day of the Pagal Pathu celebrations of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival (Photo/ANI)

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Devotees on Saturday celebrated the eighth day of the Pagal Pathu celebrations of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli.

Vaikunta Ekadasi festival is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Meanwhile, the Vaikunta Ekadasi grand festival commenced with great fervour at Srirangam, drawing thousands of devotees for darshan. Srirangam, revered as Bhooloka Vaikuntam (Heaven on Earth), hosts the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival over 20 days, including the Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu celebrations.

On the first day, Namperumal (the processional deity) set out from the sanctum sanctorum at 7:00 am, blessed devotees, and will remain at the Arjuna Mandapam throughout the day. In the night, Namperumal will return in procession from the Arjuna Mandapam to the sanctum sanctorum.

Thousands of devotees participated on the first day and had darshan of Namperumal. The highlight of the festival, the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal, popularly known as the Sorga Vaasal, on Vaikunta Ekadasi, is scheduled to take place on December 30, 2025, at 5:45 am.

Ahead of this, on December 29, 2025, Namperumal will be taken out in procession in Nachiyar Thirukolam, the divine form of the Goddess. The Vaikunta Ekadasi grand festival will conclude on January 9, 2026, with the Moksham of Nammalvar.

The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival holds immense religious significance in the Hindu calendar, marking the day when the gates of Vaikunta, the abode of Lord Vishnu, are believed to open. Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers, seeking the blessings of the Lord.

Dwadasi Chakrasnanam, a sacred religious ritual held on Vaikunta Dwadasi, involves a divine bath for Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi in the holy waters of Swami Pushkarini, followed by special poojas.

Notably, this year witnesses two Vaikunta Ekadasi Sorga Vaasal opening ceremonies. The first was held on January 10 earlier this year, while the second is scheduled for December 30 during the ongoing festival, making it a rare occurrence of two Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in a single year. (ANI)

