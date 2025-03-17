New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation regarding recruitment in the Railways asserting that in the last ten years 5 lakh people have been recruited and hiring for another 1 lakh is underway.

Replying to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw informed the Upper House that of the total of over 12 lakh employees of the Railways, 40 per cent were recruited in the last ten years.

Also Read | ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan Says India Among 6 Nations With Indigenous Cryogenic Technology, ISRO's CE20 Engine Now Human-Rated.

He also said all data, including CCTV footage, related to the recent stampede in New Delhi Railway station is safe and secure and a high-level committee is investigating the incident.

"Many members have raised that there has been no recruitment. How can anyone say that? I fail to understand. How can a member state such misleading facts which are very far from truth in the House?" Vaishnaw said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He further said, "In the last ten years 5 lakh people were employed (by the Railways), and as we speak the recruitment process for 1 lakh people is underway," he asserted.

Stressing that the recruitment process has been undertaken in a totally transparent manner, the minister cited the example of the recently completed examination of loco pilots in which 18.4 lakh candidates appeared in the test that was held for five days through 15 shifts at 346 centres in 156 cities and 15 languages.

He also said in the exams for Level 1 to Level 6 recruitments, 2.32 crore candidates appeared and vacancies were filled without any problem.

The minister also said of the total of over 12 lakh employees of the Railways, 40 per cent were recruited in the last ten years.

"How can anyone say we have not provided employment? This is wrong and such misinformation should not be spread," Vaishnaw said.

He asserted that Railways and defence are such two departments, on which people need to rise above politics as these are a requirement for the country.

"These are the backbone of the nation and the lifeline of the country. If we do politics on these, this will not be good for the country," he added.

Referring to the stampede in New Delhi railway station during Mahakumbh, Vaishnaw said, "All the data related to that incident, including CCTV footage, everything is safe and secure. A high-level committee is investigating it."

He further said accounts from 200-300 people are being taken to understand what are the actual facts related to the incident.

To avoid such incidents in future, the minister said altogether ten steps have been taken up as preventive measures and 60 stations have been identified across India where there are sudden seasonal rushes.

In all these stations permanent holding area will be constructed with full access control and these will be equipped with latest modern CCTV cameras, walkie talkies and all the identified steps will be implemented, he added.

Vaishnaw also said the government is working with a resolve to cover the entire railway network with the automatic train protection technology, Kavach in 5-6 years.

Giving an account on how the Railways is stepping up exports of various items to different parts of the world, Vaishnaw said it is exporting metro coaches to Australia; bogies to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia; propulsion to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany, and Italy; passenger coaches to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Railways is also exporting locomotives to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, he said, adding that in the near future more than 100 locomotives made at Marhowra, in Saran district of Bihar, will be exported and forged wheel will be produced in Tamil Nadu and will also be exported soon.

In response to statements from members of Opposition-ruled states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, Vaishnaw sought co-operation from the respective state governments to complete various projects that have been delayed or held up for various reasons.

Vaisnhaw also refuted charges that the Railways have failed to protect the interest of the poor and the middle class, saying the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised them in all its schemes and there has been no reduction in the number of general coaches.

In a faux pas, the Railways Minister urged members to pass the "Railway Budget" after which several members raised objections with Ghanshyam Tiwari who was in the Chair rejecting all points of order by some Opposition members.

Trinamool Congress members staged a walkout for not being allowed by the Chair to raise the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)