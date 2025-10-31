Varanasi, October 31: On the occasion of Dev Deepavali, Varanasi gears up for Dev Deepavali celebrations, featuring a laser show and cultural performances at Raj Ghat, said Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam on Friday. "People have already started looking forward to it. This year too, Dev Deepavali will be organised... There will also be a laser show here like last year... There will be a performance at Raj Ghat... There are many artists in it... We have also held meetings with committees..." said Rajalingam.

Additionally, the festival will feature a Ganga Mahotsav from November 1 to 4 at Rajghat, with daily performances by various artists and inaugurations by dignitaries. Key artists include Pandit Mata Prasad Mishra, Pandit Ravishankar Mishra, Diwakar Kashyap, Prabhakar Kashyap, Professor Pandit Sahitya Nagar, Pandit Santosh Nahar, Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Vidushi Kavita Dwivedi, Padmashree Malini Awasthi, Shubhankar Dey, Rahul Rohit Mishra and Hansraj Raghuvanshi. Dev Diwali Date and Significance: When Is Dev Deepavali? Know Shubh Muhurat, Purnima Tithi, Rituals and Traditions Associated With the Festival Celebrated in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Varanasi, popularly known as Kashi, is gearing up to dazzle the world this Dev Deepawali, as more than 10 lakh diyas will illuminate the crescent-shaped ghats of the holy city on November 5. According to an official release, among those 10 lakh diyas, one lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung will add both a traditional and sustainable touch to the divine spectacle. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Declared a provincial fair by the Yogi government, this year's celebration promises to be historic, an enchanting union of faith, festivity, and environmental consciousness. Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight. With over 10.10 lakh lamps, designer diyas, eco-friendly creations, and glowing rows across ponds and pools, the city will shine brighter than ever.

Ahead of Dev Deepawali, a four-day cultural extravaganza, 'Ganga Mahotsav' will be organised at Rajghat from November 1 to 4, showcasing the talent of local artists.

