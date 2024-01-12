Agartala, Jan 12 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parisad (VHP) will organise a rally in Agartala on Saturday to make people aware of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Around 7,000 religious leaders from across Tripura are expected to attend the rally, which will be held at the Vivekananda Ground, VHP state secretary Sankar Roy said.

Also Read | Dry Day on January 22 for Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’: From Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh, Full List of States That Prohibit Sale of Alcohol.

"We have already begun a door-to-door campaign, making people aware of the Ram temple event on January 22. Besides, the VHP will also organise a rally on January 13 to make people aware of the significance of the consecration ceremony," he said.

"We will urge the people to watch the programme on January 22 from 11 am to 1 pm. The live streaming of the special programme will be available on social media platforms," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Girl's Parents Lodge Rape Case Against 24-Year-Old Bus Cleaner, Arrested.

On that day, priests will perform special rituals in all temple of the state, he said, urging people to light up five lamps at their homes for Lord Ram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)