Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Western Naval Command was on a two-day visit to the Karwar Naval Base.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was accorded a Guard of Honour.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the Admiral reviewed the operational preparedness of ships and units based at Karwar.

"He was also briefed on the progress of infrastructure development through Project Seabird Phase II-A," the statement read.

The FOC-in-C also interacted with the officers, sailors, DSC jawans and civilian staff of the Karnataka Naval Area. (ANI)

