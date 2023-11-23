Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat on November 24.

During his one-day tour to the state, Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the 'Global Professional Accountants Convention' organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in the city.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament for regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountants in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The ICAI is the largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world. (ANI)

