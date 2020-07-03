New Delhi, July 3: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of Sikh pilgrims in a road accident in Pakistan.

At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, were killed when a mini-bus carrying them back from Nankana Sahib shrine rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Sikh Pilgrims in Bus-Train Collision in Pakistan's Punjab.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sikh pilgrims in an accident in Sheikhupura, Pakistan. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 3, 2020

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sikh pilgrims in an accident in Sheikhupura, Pakistan. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Naidu's office tweeted.

