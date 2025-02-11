Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government during his stint as governor, has expressed his desire to address legislators of the state assembly, a well-placed source said on Tuesday.

Since there is no provision for a vice president to address MLAs during the budget session, the assembly secretariat is mulling whether to convene a special session after it concludes, the source said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Dhankhar had expressed his wish to the Bengal Assembly Speaker through an emissary in Delhi, who had visited the House before the start of the budget session on February 10.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been informed about the development, he said.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: After NHRC's Directive, Google-Owned Platform YouTube Says 'Have Clear Policies for Content Removal Requests From Governments'.

"We can only say she has great respect and regard for the post of vice president," the source said.

The emissary had said that any speech by Dhankhar will in no way be critical of the state government's policies, but it would match the profile of a vice president and his constitutional position, he said.

The assembly secretariat will come up with a response at an appropriate time, the source said.

The budget session of the state assembly began on February 10, with the first half expected to continue till February 19. The House will be convened again in March.

Banerjee and Education Minister Bratya Basu had frequent run-ins with Dhankhar during his tenure as Bengal governor from 2019 to 2022 over several issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, convening meetings of VCs and the visit to families allegedly affected by clashes after the 2021 assembly polls.

A drama also unfolded on the assembly premises in December 2019 after Dhankhar was allegedly made to wait outside the House, as the gate designated for his entry was locked.

Dhankhar had responded by saying that the "humiliation" meted out to the governor's post has put the country's democratic history to "shame", and reflects the "caged democratic atmosphere" prevailing in Bengal.

The TMC had even written to the President, seeking his recall as governor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)