India News | Video of Women Being Assaulted by Men in UP's Deoria Goes Viral

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A video went viral in which some men were seen assaulting two women in Mathila Upadhyay village in Lar area here.

"A dispute broke out in a family over a piece of land. Some women suffered injuries. Those people who assaulted the women have been taken into custody," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri Pati Mishra told ANI on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Fortune in Dhobi Talao, Firefighting Operation Underway.

He said that action will be taken based on the complaint. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)