New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, LoP Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi paid their respects to the courage and valour of our armed forces in the 1971 war. They recalled how the soldiers forced the other side to surrender, marking a moment in history.

Rahul Gandhi took it to X to show respect for the Indian soldiers in the 1971 war, mentioning their heroism in the face of struggle.

"On this Vijay Diwas, I pay my respects to the brave heroes of our armed forces who, while defending India's borders in the 1971 war, created history in the world with their valour, dedication, and unwavering resolve.Their indomitable courage, struggle, and supreme sacrifice will forever remain an inspiration for every Indian.Jai Hind", he said.

Posting on X, Priyanka Gandhi recalled why the day is celebrated and praised our army for its contributions in making India proud on the global stage.

"On this very day, our brave army had set an example of valour and heroism, making the nation proud. In 1971, our army had given a befitting reply to the war imposed on us and achieved victory by forcing the surrender of the Pakistani army. This historic victory not only strengthened India's integrity but also established Indian power on the global stage." she stated.

She also mentioned the great leadership of Indira Gandhi at the time of the India-Pakistan War, which ultimately led us to the victory we are able to celebrate today. Formally greeting the martyrs and soldiers, she ended the post.

"Today's day is to remember the valor, military skills of our army, and the able and courageous leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. Salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's victory and all the brave soldiers.", she added. (ANI)

