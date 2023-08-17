Bareilly (UP) Aug 17 (PTI) Angry locals blocked Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh's convoy on Thursday by bringing stray animals on road in Sirauli area of his assembly constituency Aonla in Bareilly district while he was on his way to attend a programme, an official said.

The minister, along with Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajneesh Dubey, was going for the 'bhoomi pujan' of an animal polyclinic, which is to be set up at a cost of Rs 9.14 crore at Gurgaon in Aonla tehsil where animals will get a round-the-clock care, when locals belonging to Pipariya Uprala village blocked the road, apparently to draw his attention to the problem of stray cattle.

The minister's convoy was stuck in the melee for about 40 minutes.

The villagers were persuaded to clear the road after they were given assurance by the minister, said SDM Govind Ram Maurya.

In view of the minister's programme, sweepers were posted to ensure the road remained clean and free of obstructions with no stray animals around. When the villagers came to know about this, they brought hundreds of stray cattle and let them loose on the road.

When the SDM got to know about the chaos, he along with Inspector Sisauli reached there but the angry locals got into a scuffle with them.

The villagers later protested in front of the minister and raised the issue of stray cattle when his convoy reached there.

"Minister Dharampal Singh explained to the villagers and assured them that a cow shelter will soon be set up after identifying land of the gram sabha in the area," the SDM added.

The problem of stray cattle was prominently raised by the Opposition parties during the state assembly polls last year.

