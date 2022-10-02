Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Violence has no place in a civilised society, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, appealing to the "misguided" youth to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.

Sinha's remarks came at a function at SKICC here.

Also Read | Udhampur Bus Blasts: Pakistan Exposed as Lashkar-E-Taiba Module Behind Explosions Uncovered, 1 Nabbed.

"Violence has no place in a civilised society. Truth and non-violence were the true powerful instruments of Bapu (Mahatama Gandhi). I urge people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to nation-building. Misguided youth must shun the path of violence and join the mainstream," he said.

Sinha attended the finale of month-long celebrations held in schools across the union territory to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event was organised by the Department of School Education.

Also Read | Jharkhand Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of People Killed in Road Mishap.

The 'Shanti Yatra' which was started from Anantnag and Jammu on September 7 as part of the celebrations also culminated at the SKICC.

On the occasion, the governor paid floral tributes to the father of the nation and also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

"When the country was in a state of gloom in 1947, Pujya Bapu ji saw a ray of hope in Kashmir. We are determined to build the J-K of Bapu's dreams empowering every section of the society without discrimination," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi has shown a way to change the world. And, this change has to start from every individual, Sinha said.

"Let us ensure that Gandhiji's thoughts and wisdom of one nation-one people enriches our diversity and strengthen our plural culture. We must follow his ideals to achieve the dream of Gram Swaraj and modern education rooted in our ancient values," he said.

It should be the responsibility of the citizens to strive to translate Bapu's ideals into action to create a society that is progressive, and prosperous, and contributes to building a strong and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Sinha added.

Noting that Mahatma Gandhi does not belong to any religion, the Lt Governor said all those who are politicising Gandhiji's favourite prayers need to understand that his ideals belong to the entire humanity.

The country under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti' to the world, he said.

Following the ideals of Bapu, we are strengthening three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions to make the villages Aatm-Nirbhar. Far-flung areas are witnessing unprecedented development, he added.

Education is another important aspect on which we are working with dedication and commitment. We are encouraging vocational training and developing schools as model education centres. Our focus is on nurturing scientific temper and curiosity in the children, the Lt Governor said.

Jammu and Kashmir is making unparalleled progress in all sectors. The rights bestowed by the constitution have been extended to the deprived class and tribal community. We have made progress in the direction of empowering farmers, youth and women, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)