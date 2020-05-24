India News | VIRUS-AAP MLA  AAP MLA Tests Negative for COVID-19, to Donate Plasma After Full Recovery

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Weeks after being tested positive for COVID-19, AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi on Sunday said he is now on the road to recovery and has tested negative for the pathogen.

Ravi, who has been under home quarantine for 22 days, said he will donate plasma for the treatment of other COVID-19 positive patients.

"I want to inform you all on the twenty second day of quarantine my Corona Test has come Negative. However, I still have a little cough, so according to the advice given by the doctor after taking rest for a few more days, I will be ready to donate plasma and return back to work (sic)," he said in a tweet.

"The healthcare team of Delhi has been in regular touch with me for the last 22 days and has also conducted visits at regular intervals," Ravi said.

The MLA from Karol Bagh said he was again tested for the virus on May 22 and his report came negative the next day.

"On the advice of the doctors and healthcare staff, I had isolated myself and had been taking all precautions and a regular diet. It was on May 22 that the healthcare team conducted my test at home which came out to be negative," he said.

