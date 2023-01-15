New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government's "visionary decisions", such as demonetisation, saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis, while also breaking the backbone of terror funding, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.

Naqvi said constructive, conducive and calculated economic reforms and decisions have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country's economic, social and strategic security.

Addressing the closing ceremony of "Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023", organised by the Delhi Coin Society, Naqvi said India, which invented the numeral "zero", has now become a "global hero".

The Modi government's visionary decisions like demonetisation saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis and also broke the backbone of terror funding, Naqvi said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been proved to be significantly successful towards tax reforms in the country, he added.

Noting that India is a leading country in terms of digital payments, Naqvi said the government's "Digital India" campaign has ensured economic transparency.

Every single penny of the government's welfare schemes is reaching the bank accounts of the needy directly and this has curbed the "culture of cut, commission and corruption", Naqvi said.

Modi has emerged as a "global hero" of "reform, perform and transform" with his commitment to "development with dignity" and "development without discrimination", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

About 100 collectors from different regions of the country participated in the three-day "Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023" and displayed their collection of coins, bank notes, postal stamps etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)