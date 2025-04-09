New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the grand cultural production 'Mahanatya' on the life of the legendary emperor, Samrat Vikramaditya, on April 12, 2025 at Madhavdas Park, located at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, as per a release.

'Mahanatya' is a spectacular theatrical presentation that brings to life the inspiring saga of Samrat Vikramaditya -- the iconic emperor of Ujjain, renowned for his valour, sense of justice, and patronage of arts and learning.

On this occasion several distinguished dignitaries including Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India; and Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi will also be present. (ANI)

