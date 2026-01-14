Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, arrived in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday on a two-day visit, where he is scheduled to attend various events in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Upon his arrival at Coimbatore airport, he was warmly received by Minister for Housing, Prohibition and Excise, Government of Tamil Nadu, S. Muthusamy, along with other dignitaries

Also Read | 'Vote First, Groom Later': VVMC Offers 25% Haircut Discount at Salons to Boost Voter Turnout in Vasai-Virar Local Elections 2026.

In a post on X, the Vice President said, "Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, arrived in Tamil Nadu today on a two-day visit to attend various events in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. He was warmly received at Coimbtore airport by Minister for Housing, Prohibition and Excise, Government of Tamil Nadu,Thiru. S. Muthusamy, along with other dignitaries."

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/2011457763164172332?s=20

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested in Bhadrak for Alleged Se*ual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl.

Earlier this week, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Drug Free Campus Campaign at the University of Delhi, underscoring the need for sustained, collective efforts to protect youth from substance abuse and to realise the vision of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Emphasising that strong nations require strong leadership, the Vice-President said universities are not merely centres of academic learning, but institutions where values are shaped, leadership is nurtured, and the nation's future is forged.

According to an official release, he observed that when a premier institution like the University of Delhi takes a firm stand against substance abuse, it sends a powerful message to society at large.

The Vice-President also launched a dedicated e-pledge platform and mobile application under the Nasha Mukt Parisar Abhiyaan, and urged students from universities across the country to actively participate and take the pledge for a drug-free campus.

He called upon the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, to ensure that the Drug-Free Campus Campaign becomes an integral part of all Central Higher Educational Institutions.

Highlighting that India is a youthful nation, the Vice-President described substance abuse as not merely a personal problem but a serious social challenge, public health concern and a threat to the country's demographic dividend.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also addressed the 9th Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated the graduating students, urging them to dedicate their knowledge and skills to the nation's service.

Recalling the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the Vice-President said education must go beyond degrees to build character, strengthen intellect and empower individuals to stand on their own feet. He emphasised that education and proper training alone would enable India's youth to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047, Vice President's Secretariat said.

Highlighting India's civilisational tradition of knowledge, the Vice-President referred to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila and noted that Indian scriptures and classics, from the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita to Kautilya's Arthashastra and Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural, have consistently placed learning at the centre of societal and ethical life. He underlined that true education shapes conduct and character, and is not limited to the acquisition of degrees.

The Vice-President stressed that modern science and traditional values must grow together. Referring to the democratic ethos of JNU, the Vice-President said debate, discussion, dissent and even confrontation are essential elements of a healthy democracy. However, he added that such processes must ultimately lead to a conclusion. Once a decision is taken, he emphasised, there must be a collective willingness to cooperate in its implementation to ensure smooth and effective administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)