Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): The mother of the Walayar minor sisters, who were allegedly raped and killed in 2017, has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking monitoring over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The mother has also sought a directive from the CBI to investigate the suspicious death of Pradeep, the accused John Praveen.

Besides, the victim's mother has also suspected a probe into the alleged intervention of the child pornography mafia in connection with the rape and death of Walayar Minor Sisters.

In the petition, she contended, "the present investigation was not on the right track. The agency was trying to submit a final report in a hurry without conducting a proper and efficient investigation."

In August last year, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court at Palakkad rejected the chargesheet submitted by the CBI in the case and also directed the investigative agency to re-investigate the case.

The case pertains to 2017, when one girl, aged 13, was found hanging in her house on January 13, 2017. Within two months, her nine-year-old sister was also found hanging in her house on March 4, 2017.

According to the reports of the postmortem, both girls were subjected to sexual assault. The autopsy report in the case of the younger girl even suggested the possibility of homicidal hanging.

However, three people were arrested in connection with the case and two of them are in jail and one got bail.

One of the four accused, Pradeep Kumar, died in 2020 in a suspected suicide. The remaining accused are Valiya Madhu, Kutty Madhu and Shibu. Valiya Madhu and Kutti Madhu, are close relatives of the family another accused Shibu is a close family friend. (ANI)

