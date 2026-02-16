Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Political tensions escalated in Himachal Pradesh on Monday ahead of the Budget Session of the State Assembly, as leaders from the ruling Congress and opposition BJP traded barbs over the agenda and the issue of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

An all-party meeting was convened before the session began, chaired by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and BJP Legislature Party Chief Whip Sukh Ram Chaudhary.

Speaking to mediapersons, Speaker Pathania appealed to both the treasury and opposition benches to ensure the smooth conduct of the House.

"I have urged all members to cooperate in running the House. The Assembly functions with the cooperation of both the ruling and opposition parties," he said.

Referring to objections raised by BJP legislators, Pathania said the opposition had argued that, as per convention, discussion on the Governor's Address and the motion of thanks should precede other legislative business.

"The government has scheduled legislative work after the Governor's Address and thereafter a government resolution on RDG. Similar proceedings had taken place earlier during the Covid period. After discussions with the Chief Minister and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, an appropriate decision will be taken," he added.Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party also held a meeting in the Assembly complex under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to finalise its strategy for the session.

Addressing the media, Sukhu termed the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant to Himachal Pradesh as "unfortunate" and accused the BJP of politicising the issue.

"The BJP is doing politics over RDG. Its leaders should go with us to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek restoration of the state's rights," the Chief Minister said.

He asserted that RDG is a constitutional entitlement of Himachal Pradesh and cannot be discontinued arbitrarily. "The Revenue Deficit Grant is the right of Himachal Pradesh under constitutional provisions. It cannot simply be stopped," he said, adding that the issue would be taken up under a government resolution in the Assembly.On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur raised serious questions about the clarity of the session's agenda and budget schedule.

"There is confusion about whether this is a full-fledged Budget Session. It is not clear when the Budget will be presented, whether Question Hour will be held, and how long the session will continue," Thakur told reporters in Shimla before the session began.

He said only a three-day notification had been issued, leading to uncertainty among legislators. "Traditionally, discussion on the Governor's Address should be taken up first, and only after that should other legislative business be conducted. Bringing other legislative work on the same day goes against established conventions," he said.

Thakur added that the opposition was not opposed to discussion on any proposal or resolution, including RDG, but insisted that it should follow the completion of debate on the Governor's Address.

"If proceedings are conducted contrary to established traditions, the opposition will strongly raise the matter inside the House," he warned.With RDG and procedural issues at the centre of the political debate, the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is expected to witness heated exchanges in the coming days. (ANI)

