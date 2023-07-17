New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which was shut down amid the flood-like situation in Delhi, has started producing 54 MGD of water and will soon be operating at full capacity.

The plant has the capacity of producing 134 MGD (million gallons per day) of treated water.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said the equipment at the plant suffered the "most damage" due to the flood-like situation in the national capital.

"The capacity of the Wazirabad water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it should start working at full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24x7," he tweeted.

Three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- were shut down last Thursday due to the rising level of the Yamuna. The Okhla water treatment plant was opened on Friday.

