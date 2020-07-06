Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 31.5 kg of ganja and 360 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup, which was being smuggled to Bangladesh through border districts of West Bengal.

"In an ongoing operation against smuggling of narcotics, the BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier seized 31.5 kg of ganja and 360 bottles of phensedyl worth Rs 61,089 on July 5-6 2020, while these were being smuggled to Bangladesh through international boundary of the border districts of South Bengal Frontier," read a press release by BSF.

According to BSF, the seized phensedyl and ganja have been handed over to respective police stations/customs office for further legal action.

During the year 2020, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier seized 1,43,739 bottles of phensedyl and 1285.220 kg of ganja, including these seizures, when they were trying to cross the international boundary, said BSF. (ANI)

