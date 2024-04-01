India News | WB CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Cyclone Victims in Alipurduar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the storm-affected area in Alipurduar to inspect the situation and also meet the victims.

Agency News ANI| Apr 01, 2024 10:46 PM IST
India News | WB CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Cyclone Victims in Alipurduar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meeting with cyclone victims in Alipurduar.(Photo/ANI)

Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): On Monday WB CM Mamata Banerjee visited the storm-affected area in Alipurduar to inspect the situation and also meet the victims.

During her visit, the Chief Minister addressed the media and said that the storm had damaged numerous houses in the Tapsikhata and Kamsing Gram areas of Alipurduar. The storm had affected over 1,000 houses and had a significant impact on several people.

The CM also assured that the administration would help the storm-affected people in all possible ways.

"Many houses were damaged by the storm in the Tapsikhata and Kamsing Gram areas of Alipurduar. Over 1,000 houses were damaged in this area. Several people have been affected by the storm. A relief camp was opened in a primary school in Tapsikhata. In addition, 300 people are homeless in Kumargram. I was in Jalpaiguri last night. Now I have come to Tapasikhata. I spoke to those staying in relief camps and also saw their houses. The administration will help them in all possible ways. I will ask the administration to conduct a survey," she said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met the cyclone-affected people on Monday at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri.

While speaking to the media, the West Bengal Governor said that medical officers are providing excellent care to the people affected by the cyclone. "The purpose of this visit was to see how they (cyclone-affected people) are getting the treatment, and how they are putting up with it. I could also go to the places where houses were damaged, houses fell down, and crops were destroyed. I also talked to the next of kin of the deceased. In this hospital, I have seen very good care being given by the medical officers...The situation is under control." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

