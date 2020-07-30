Kolkata, July 30 (PTI) The education department of West Bengal has decided to introduce a chapter on football club Mohun Bagan's 1911 triumph against a British team in the school curriculum.

The department, however, is yet to take a call on the nature and scope of the chapter, and also the class that it would be introduced in, as part of the history syllabus, Aveek Majumder, the chairman of an expert committee on curriculum, syllabus and textbooks for state-run schools, said.

Also Read | Delhi HC Extends Suspension of the Functioning of High Court and Subordinate Courts till August 14: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

"We will include a chapter on the glorious deed of 11 foot soldiers who instilled confidence in Indians, made them believe that Englishmen can be defeated. The chapter will generate awareness on our sporting history and the spirit of nationalism," Majumder told PTI.

The department will hold consultations with experts before drafting the chapter, he added.

Also Read | No Flights to Kolkata from 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai Till August 15.

On July 29, 1911, a team of 11 barefooted players, who represented national club Mohun Bagan, locked horns with a British team and bagged the IFA Shield.

Pictures of the players would be included in the chapter, Majumdar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)