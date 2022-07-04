Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is committed to cleanse the entire system through an unbiased and uncompromising probe.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function, he said, "The CID has been given a free hand to investigate the PSI recruitment scam. They have taken action based on the evidence. Our government will act against the guilty even if it happens to be top officials."

"The earlier governments had not bothered to investigate even when voices were raised against such scams during their regime," Bommai added.

Notably, the PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister, along with the government and officials, are clearly involved in this.

YS Ravikumar, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, suspended ten police personnel in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

Earlier on April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.

The Karnataka Home Minister had said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam. Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested. (ANI)

