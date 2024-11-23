Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded NDA's remarkable victory in Assam by-polls as the rulling alliance has won or leading in all the five seats.

Extending his gratitude to Assam's people, CM Sarma said that the result is a resounding testament to Assam's unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance.

"We bow in gratitude to the people of Assam. The NDA's 5/5 victory in the current by-elections is a resounding testament to Assam's unwavering support for Adarniya @narendramodi Ji's vision of good governance and development," Sarma wrote on social media X.

CM "specially" noted BJP's lead in Samaguri, a constituency with 65% minority population, held by Congress for 25 years.

"A special mention for Samaguri, a constituency with a 65% minority population, held by Congress for 25 years, now won by the BJP. This historic victory reaffirms people's trust in our welfare agenda and their firm rejection of the Opposition's divisive politics," Sarma wrote on X.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people for their steadfast support. We remain committed to building a Viksit Assam for all," he added.

Out of the 5 seats where bypolls were held in Assam, the NDA alliance has registered victory in three seats and leading in another two. BJP's Ghatowal secured Behali Assembly seat while United People's Party, Liberal's Nirmal Kumar Brahma won Sidli. Asom Gana Parishad's Diptimayee Choudhury won Bongaigaon Assembly seat for the NDA.

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah and Nihar Ranjan Das are leading from Samaguri and Dholai respectively.

Meanwhile in UP by-polls the BJP has won four seats and leading in one. It's ally Rashtirya Lok Dal has also secured the Meerapur constituency, taking the NDA total tally to 7. While Samajwadi Party only secured Sishamau and Phulpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

