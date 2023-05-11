New India [India], May 11 (ANI): Lauding the Kadwa Patidar Samaj for their "commendable work" done during the Corona period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the hundred-year journey of the community with its futuristic vision is also a medium to understand Gujarat.

"The journey of any nation is reflected in the journey of its society", the Prime Minister remarked as he underlined that the hundred-year-old history of Patidar Samaj and hundred years journey of Shri Akhil Bhartiya Kutch Kadwa Samaj with its futuristic vision is also a medium to understand India and Gujarat," Modi said while addressing the 100th anniversary of Kadwa Patidar Samaj through video message today.

He further said that the problem of the water crisis of the district is solved now.

"There was a time when Kutch was one of the country's most backward districts, but now over the years together we have rejuvenated Kutch. Together, we solved the water crisis of Kutch, making it the world's biggest tourist destination. I am proud to see that Kutch is one of the most developed districts of the country," PM Modi said.

Pointing out the atrocities committed by foreign invaders on India's society for hundreds of years, the Prime Minister said that the ancestors of the land did not allow their identity to be erased and their faith to be fragmented.

"We are seeing the effect of sacrifices of centuries ago in the present generation of this successful society", the Prime Minister said as he mentioned that the Kutch Kadwa Patidar community are moving forward with their labour and ability in sectors such as timber, plywood, hardware, marble, building material among others.

He expressed happiness that the respect and honour for the traditions have only grown year after year and said that the society built its present, and laid the foundation of its future.

Reflecting on his political life and association with society, the Prime Minister recalled working with Kadwa Patidar Samaj on numerous subjects as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister expressed delight that Kutch is one of the fastest-growing districts of the country today and gave examples of improved connectivity, big industries, and agricultural exports from the region.

PM Modi said that now Kutch is one of the fastest-growing districts of the country today. PM Modi also expressed happiness that society has put forth the vision and resolutions for the next 25 years which will be realized when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence.

The Prime Minister underlined that the resolutions taken, be it social harmony, environment and natural farming, are all linked to the Amrit resolve of the country.

He expressed confidence that the efforts of Akhil Bhartiya Kutch Kadva Samaj will give strength to the country's resolutions in this direction and will lead them to success. (ANI)

