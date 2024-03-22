Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to commence a survey of the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar from Friday, a senior police officer has assured "complete arrangements" so that there is no hindrance in the survey work."

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

"In compliance with the instructions of the High Court, we have received a letter from the Additional Director of the Indian Culture Department. After receiving the letter, today we inspected the Bhojshala premises. We discussed what kind of security arrangements are to be provided during the survey and what is their (ASI) demand," Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

He further said proper security arrangements will be provided.

"In compliance with the instructions of the High Court, whatever security arrangements are required, so that the survey work is completed peacefully, we will provide that. I want to appeal to the entire public of Dhar district that the High Court has directed that the survey work should be completed by ASI, everyone should cooperate in it and we will provide complete arrangements to ensure that there is no hindrance in the survey work," he further said.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, to be a temple dedicated to 'Vagdevi', while Muslims called it the Kamal Maula Mosque.

The court, in its order shared by advocate Vishnu Jain, stated, "It is contended on behalf of the petitioners whilst pressing the interlocutory application that survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is a statutory duty, which the ASI ought to have performed long back."

"Any other study, investigation, or inquiry, which the said five (5) member committee of the ASI feel it is necessary to be undertaken without "destroying, defacing, or destructing the original nature of the whole complex be undertaken, towards ascertaining the true nature and character of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque for arriving at the truth," it added.

The order said that the right to worship and perform rituals in the disputed premises shall be considered only after receipt of the aforementioned report from the Expert Committee. (ANI)

