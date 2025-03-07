Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Friday that they will hold an all-party meeting to protest against the injustice caused by the delimitation.

Telangana Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar spoke to ANI after the Telangana state Cabinet meeting and said, "Several issues were discussed, including the injustice done to the Southern states through delimitation. We are going to hold an all-party meeting under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader Kunduru Jana Reddy to fight this injustice. We won't allow injustice to be done to Telangana. We will take along all South Indian states and fight against the central government which is thinking of doing this injustice."

He added, "On SC categorisation, after getting 71 recommendations, the one-man Judicial Commission, the High Court retired judge, Justice Shameem Akhtar gave a report to us. We put the report in the Cabinet and permitted to proceed further."

Further he added, "For the backward classes, a bill for 42% reservation in political, education and employment sectors will be put in the Assembly and then it will be proposed to the Centre. Many other issues like future cities, Gram Pal officer in every village were discussed. We will take forward all the promises of the Congress party in the coming days."

"We have prepared a tourism policy. Soon the Miss World competition will take place in Hyderabad. We are making all the preparations for this in the city. Taking forward our vision of making every woman a millionaire, we have given them free buses, introduced them in the power sector. We are also planning to bring in more schemes. All these days, we did not have a tourism policy, we have introduced a new Tourism policy aiming to attract Rs 15,000 crore investments and create three lakhs jobs," Prabhakar said.

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said that the Congress and other Non-BJP governements in the South are trying to mislead the people on the issue.

"The non-BJP governments, especially from South India, are trying to mislead the people with regards to delimitation and the language policy. The BJP government in the centre made it very clear that the language policy would respect all the regional languages and that there would be no thrust of any language on any state. Despite this, non-BJP-ruled states are trying to create confusion among people... The delimitation would not reduce any seats of any state. In yesterday's cabinet meeting, the Telangana government again tried to mislead the people of the state." he said.

The issue of delimitation was first raised by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin who claimed that the state would lose representation in the Lok Sabha if population based delimitation was carried out. (ANI)

