West Bengal [India], April 6 (ANI): The body of a 25-year-old truck driver in the Indian Army who went missing on Saturday was recovered on Wednesday by a joint team of the Army, National Disaster Response Force, Texas Railroad Commission, and Disaster Management Group of West Bengal Police divers, said Army officials.

According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Thakor Rasangji Savaji.

The driver went missing after an Indian Army truck while on operational duty moving from Gangtok towards Sevoke road skidded off the road and fell into Teesta River on Saturday.

The officer is survived by his wife and a nine-month-old son, added the officials.

The driver and one passenger were in the truck.

The passenger managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, sustained injuries and is being treated at Military Hospital.

The official further said that the cause of the accident is being ascertained.

Army divers were deployed to assist in rescue and search operations. (ANI)

