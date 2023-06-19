Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has objected to Governor CV Ananda Bose's decision to observe the State Foundation day on June 20 at Raj Bhavan.

CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to the governor and urged him not to hold any such programme which will rekindle bitter memories of crores of people in West Bengal and re-incite undesirable forces.

In her letter addressed to the governor, CM wrote, "I am stunned and shocked to know that you have decided to organise a programme on June 20 at Raj Bhavan, commemorating what peculiarly chosen to describe as "the State Foundation Day of West Bengal. Since independence, we in West Bengal have never rejoiced over or commemorated or celebrated any day as the Foundation Day of West Bengal. Rather, we have seen the partition as a result of unleashing of communal force that could not be resisted at that point in time".

Mamata also referred to her telephone conversation with the governor today, and said, "Kindly refer to our today's telephonic discussions when you admitted that the unilateral and non-consultative decision to declare a particular day as the Foundation Day of the State of West Bengal is not warranted. You were kind enough to assure that you would not proceed to hold the programme."

Mamata Banerjee said West Bengal was carved out of the undivided State of Bengal in 1947 through a most painful and traumatic process that involved the uprooting of millions of people across the border, resulting in deaths and displacement of innumerable families.

"In sum, it is an unprecedented step of yours which has been done unilaterally by you without following any procedure of obtaining necessary consent of the state cabinet and the state legislature. This act on your part would hurt the sentiments of the people and insult and defame the millions of people in West Bengal Today," read the letter written by CM to the governor (ANI)

