India News | West Bengal: Former Advisor WBCSSC Arrested in Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the then Advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC), in an alleged Assistant Teachers Recruitment scam in the WBSSC in West Bengal, said an ED statement on Friday.

Sinha was produced before the Special PMLA court and has been sent in ED custody for five days.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also arrested Santi Prasad Sinha in March 2023 in the same case.

ED had earlier arrested Prasanna Kumar Roy, the main middleman involved in the collection of monies and details from candidates on 19.02.2024 who is presently in judicial custody.

In the instant recruitment scam, undeserving candidates were illegally appointed for the post of Assistant Teachers for Classes IX to XII by the officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with Prasanna Kumar Roy and other persons.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

