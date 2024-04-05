India News | West Bengal: Former Advisor WBCSSC Arrested in Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the then Advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC), in an Assistant Teachers Recruitment scam in the WBSSC in West Bengal, said an ED statement on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Apr 05, 2024 05:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | West Bengal: Former Advisor WBCSSC Arrested in Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam
Representative Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the then Advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC), in an alleged Assistant Teachers Recruitment scam in the WBSSC in West Bengal, said an ED statement on Friday.

Sinha was produced before the Special PMLA court and has been sent in ED custody for five days.

Also Read | Mumbai Child Adoption Fraud: Man Dupes Childless Nurse of Rs 9 Lakh Under Pretext of Helping Her Adopt Baby, Arrested.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also arrested Santi Prasad Sinha in March 2023 in the same case.

ED had earlier arrested Prasanna Kumar Roy, the main middleman involved in the collection of monies and details from candidates on 19.02.2024 who is presently in judicial custody.

Also Read | Nepali Tourist Harassed in Assam: Nepal Woman Allegedly Assaulted for 'Dressing Like a Boy' by Group Including Reporter in Mariani, Claims Mockery by Police; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

In the instant recruitment scam, undeserving candidates were illegally appointed for the post of Assistant Teachers for Classes IX to XII by the officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with Prasanna Kumar Roy and other persons.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News ANI| Apr 05, 2024 05:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | West Bengal: Former Advisor WBCSSC Arrested in Assistant Teachers Recruitment Scam
Representative Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the then Advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC), in an alleged Assistant Teachers Recruitment scam in the WBSSC in West Bengal, said an ED statement on Friday.

Sinha was produced before the Special PMLA court and has been sent in ED custody for five days.

Also Read | Mumbai Child Adoption Fraud: Man Dupes Childless Nurse of Rs 9 Lakh Under Pretext of Helping Her Adopt Baby, Arrested.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also arrested Santi Prasad Sinha in March 2023 in the same case.

ED had earlier arrested Prasanna Kumar Roy, the main middleman involved in the collection of monies and details from candidates on 19.02.2024 who is presently in judicial custody.

Also Read | Nepali Tourist Harassed in Assam: Nepal Woman Allegedly Assaulted for 'Dressing Like a Boy' by Group Including Reporter in Mariani, Claims Mockery by Police; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

In the instant recruitment scam, undeserving candidates were illegally appointed for the post of Assistant Teachers for Classes IX to XII by the officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with Prasanna Kumar Roy and other persons.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs Man United
50K+ searches
Family Star
50K+ searches
Family Star Movie Review
50K+ searches
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
20K+ searches
Liverpool
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
bindex="-1"> Dune 3: Timothée Chalamet–Denis Villeneuve’s Dune-Messiah in Development at Legendary Pictures – Reports
Dune 3
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs Man United
50K+ searches
Family Star
50K+ searches
Family Star Movie Review
50K+ searches
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
20K+ searches
Liverpool
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Close
gamingly