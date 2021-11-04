Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): West Bengal minister and senior All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, confirms Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Mukherjee was 75.

"His mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata tomorrow morning for people to pay their last respects," the CM said. (ANI)

