New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four more accused in the 2024 West Bengal Priyangu Pandey mob attack case, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As per an official NIA release, "Pious Prasad@ Sujal, Md. Tipu@ Tipua, Mohit Mahato @Sahi, and Md. Javed @Anda have been charged under various sections of BNS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the 3rd supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata, on Monday."

"With this, a total of 18 accused have been chargesheeted so far, of whom 17 have been arrested and one is still absconding," NIA said.

NIA further mentioned that in its investigations it has been revealed that the four men now chargesheeted were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the attack on the entourage of Priyangu Pandey with explosives and firearms near Gate 3 No. of the Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters in Police station Bhatpara area.

Priyangu Pandey and his team were on their way to the residence of former MP Shri Arjun Singh by vehicles when the attack took place. Pandey's driver Ravi Verma and one of his close aides, Rabi Singh, suffered gunshot injuries in the attack, central agency said in its release.

NIA is continuing with its probe in the case, an official release said. (ANI)

