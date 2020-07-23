Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday with a record 2,436 new cases reported in 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The state's total number of cases was at 51,757 following the detection of fresh infections, it said.

Thirty-four fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,225, said the bulletin issued by the department in the evening.

Most of the new deaths were reported from Kolkata where 19 people lost their lives.

The state also saw highest discharge of people after recovery. Total 2,006 people were discharged during the last 24 hours.

There are 18,846 active cases in the state at present.

Since Wednesday, 14,558 samples were tested in the state.

