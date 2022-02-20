Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday cast his vote in Etawah's Jaswant Nagar in the third phase of ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the party will cross 150 mark at the end of today's polls.

Speaking to the reporters after casting his vote, Yadav said, "We will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be surplus. We are winning more than 100 seats in the first two phases of the polls. We will cross 150 after the third phase."

Also Read | Digvijaya Singh Backs Kumar Vishwas, Says Arvind Kejriwal Should Issue Statement Against Pro-Khalistan Separatists.

The SP leader further said that party chief Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from Karhal that votes today, will win a one-sided election in the constituency.

"Akhilesh is winning the one-sided election in Karhal. If the BJP saves its deposits, that will be a victory for the party," he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi Urges People to Practice Their Constitutional Rights.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that Yogi knows that he is getting only 20 per cent votes while the Samajwadi Party is getting 80 per cent votes.

"CM Yogi knows that he is getting 20 per cent vote while the Samajwadi Party is getting 80 per cent of the votes. Time has come to end the rule of Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.

Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)