New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will give a befitting reply to the "corrupt people targeting AAP" by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools today.

"All the corrupt people of the country have gathered against us. Today, by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in the Delhi schools, we will give them a befitting reply," read Kejriwal's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The Delhi CM said that the country has decided to move forward and not bow down to the "corrupt people".

"This country will not bow down to these corrupt people. Now the country has decided. Now the country will move forward. Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh's dreams will be fulfilled," he said.

Notably, Kejriwal's remarks come amid the ongoing row over the allegations levelled against him by a founding member of the AAP.

Earlier on Friday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had slammed Kejriwal over allegations levelled by his former associate and termed AAP as "Arvind Anti Punjab".

The remarks came ahead of the Assembly polls, scheduled for February 20, in Punjab where the AAP is contesting.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,430 new smart classrooms will be inaugurated by Kejriwal in 240 government schools of Delhi today following which the tally of new classrooms built by the AAP government will reach 20,000 which is synonymous with 537 new school buildings, said a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The specialities of the new building constructed by the government include the designer desk in the classrooms, libraries, multipurpose halls for the conduct of events, added the statement. (ANI)

