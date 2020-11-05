Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Farmers in Haryana will be able to sow wheat on an additional 15,000 acres of land this year, following the early commencement of crushing operations at the cooperative sugar mills in Palwal and Panipat.

While stating this on Wednesday state Co-operation Minister Dr Banwari Lal said that this year the mills had begun crushing operations about 20 to 25 days earlier, as compared to the previous years.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Ex-Manager Karishma Prakash Appears Before NCB for Questioning.

"With the other sugar mills in the State are gearing up to start crushing operations soon, the early commencement of operations would free up the land under sugarcane in a timely manner to allow sowing of wheat in the coming season," Lal said.

He said that the sugar mills in the State had a total crushing capacity of about 28,650 tonnes (TCD) per day. This included capacities of 2,200 TCD, 1,800 TCD at the Palwal and Panipat mills. (ANI)

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Due to Turbine Oil Leak, Fire Fighting Operations Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)