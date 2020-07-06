Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,978 in the state, the health department said.

According to the official data, the total number of positive cases includes 46,833 active cases and 1,571 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

