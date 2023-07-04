Azamgarh (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A woman and three children died after being struck by lightning here on Tuesday evening, a senior official said.

Shashi Kala Yadav (42), Aman Yadav (12), Shailesh Yadav (14) and Anurag Yadav (14) had gone to graze buffalos in Mohammadpur Niyamatpur village under Mehnagar police station area when the incident took place, they said.

Senior officials including SDM, Tehsildar, Lekhpal, Kanungo reached the spot on getting information about the incident and rushed the injured to hospital.

SDM Mehnagar Sant Ranjan said 14-year-old Amit Yadav sustained serious burns in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

All the victims belonged to different families and had taken buffaloes to graze.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A letter has been written for assistance of Rs 4 lakh under the provisions to the family members of the deceased, the SDM added.

