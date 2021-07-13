Mumbai, July 13: A 61-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of the building in Mumbai's Borivali area, the police informed.

"The corpse of the victim has been sent for post mortem. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," the police added. Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies by Suicide by Jumping Off Terrace in Dadar; Case Registered.

No suicide has been recovered from the site, it added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)