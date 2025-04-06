Gopeshwar (U'khand), Apr 6 (PTI) A woman's charred body was found in a burnt car near Tapovan village on the Joshimath Malari motor road on Sunday, police said.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar said the information was received at 7 am and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Special police teams have been formed to crack the case.

The officer said that the car found near Chanchdi village is registered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the local people, a young man and a woman were seen roaming in the same Maruti Ritz car near Tapovan on Saturday. The same car was spotted on Friday in Joshimath.

Police suspect the incident happened Saturday night.

