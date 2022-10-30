Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) A woman hailing from Nepal was held on Sunday for allegedly strangling her five-year-old son in Taleigao near Panaji in Goa, a police official said.

The incident took place in the accused's rented room on Saturday evening and she was held a day later, the official added.

