Jammu, May 2 (PTI) In the second such incident in as many days, a 30-year-old woman jumped from a bridge here and ended her life, officials said.

Saira Bano, a resident of Narwal and mother of three children, jumped from Gujjar Nagar bridge over Tawi river and hit the hard surface on the ground, the officials said.

They said some local people rushed the critically injured woman to Government Medical College Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

On Sunday, a 43-year-old man committed suicide in a similar manner form nearby Tawi bridge near Vikram chowk.

