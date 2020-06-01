India News | Woman Kills Self in Her Flat

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her flat in suburban Ghatkopar here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was employed with a private firm and was working from home due to the lockdown, an official said.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening after her parents opened the door of her bedroom, only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that the exact motive behind the suicide was not known immediately.

A case of accidental death has been registered with the police.

