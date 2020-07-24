Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A woman and her paramour were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in her husband's murder in Khurja town here, police said.

Zeenat and her paramour Zubair were arrested in Khurja, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

An FIR has been registered in Khurja Kotwali police station.

On the night of July 22, the body of Zeenat's husband Naeem was found in a drain in Khurja town, the SSP said.

Naeem's family members disclosed that the dupatta surrounding the neck of the deceased belonged to his wife Zeenat. They also informed that Naeem was allegedly murdered by Zeenat and her lover Zubair.

The duo murdered Naeem on the intervening night of July 16 and 17 and dumped his body in a sewer tank of the house. When the sewer tank emanated a foul smell, the duo dumped his body in the drain, the SSP claimed.

Zeenat was married to Naeem six years back. She developed an illicit relationship with Zubair sometime back and Naeem often had a quarrel with his wife over this issue, the police officer added.

