Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Udaipur arrested three people for allegedly thrashing a 32-year-old woman and her lover, days after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The arrested have been identified as the woman's husband and parents.

On January 11, the woman and her lover were assaulted by her parents and husband, whose video went viral on social media, Gogunda SHO Kamalendra Singh Solanki said.

He said on a report lodged by the woman's lover Tulsiram, the arrests were made.

