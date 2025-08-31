Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made it clear that negligence in resolving public complaints will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said every grievance received through the IGRS and CM Helpline must be addressed satisfactorily from the complainant's perspective, stressing that public interest is paramount and the government is fully accountable to the people. The CM added that complainant satisfaction and feedback will be the true benchmark of an officer's performance.

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: Already Promised To Back NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tells Sudershan Reddy To Request for YSRCP Support.

The Chief Minister was reviewing law and order, grievance redressal, preparations for upcoming festivals, flood relief, dengue prevention and health services through video conferencing with divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs and senior officers.

Calling the safety of women and daughters a top priority, CM Yogi directed that Anti-Romeo Squads be made more active across all districts. He announced that a new phase of Mission Shakti will be launched during Sharadiya Navratri, and asked districts to begin preparations immediately.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 31 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The CM also expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of recent festivals, while directing police and administration to remain on high alert for Barawafat, Anant Chaturdashi, and Vishwakarma Puja.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister released division-wise, district-wise, tehsil-wise, zone-wise, range-wise, and police station-wise rankings based on the disposal of IGRS and CM Helpline complaints. He instructed officers to ensure grievance redressal with sensitivity and respect for victims' sentiments, warning that disciplinary action will follow against those filing false or misleading reports.

Reviewing flood-hit districts, CM Yogi ordered that relief operations be made more effective with the guidance of public representatives. He instructed municipal bodies to drain waterlogging quickly, strengthen cleanliness drives, and take preventive steps against seasonal diseases. He also directed continuous organization of Jan Arogya Melas and availability of medicines for treating snakebite cases at all health centers.

Expressing concern over fake and substandard medicines, he ordered zero tolerance, constant vigilance, and strict monitoring, making it clear that no such malpractice will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh.

The CM stressed that no farmer should face fertilizer shortage in the Kharif season. He ordered close monitoring of the supply chain and strict action against hoarding or black marketing.

The Chief Minister also reviewed arrangements for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) scheduled on September 6 and 7, where 25.31 lakh candidates will appear at 1,479 centers across 48 districts. He directed that purity and transparency of the examination be ensured at all costs, with strict confidentiality of question papers, deployment of sector magistrates, live CCTV monitoring, improved city traffic management, and special arrangements for candidates in view of the rains.

CM Yogi further instructed officials to take strict action against rumour-mongers during the exam and to coordinate with the UPSSSC to provide all necessary facilities for candidates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)