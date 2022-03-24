New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and five newly-elected Rajya Sabha members of the AAP met the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday who asked them to work round the clock for public welfare.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

During the meeting with them at his residence, the party said, the Delhi chief minister congratulated the five newly-elected Rajya Sabha members.

"We all have to live up to the expectations of the people together. We have to work day and night for the people of this country. We have to make sure that we remember our goal of fulfilling the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar," the party quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The Punjab chief minister and the newly elected MPs assured Kejriwal of putting in their best efforts to live up to the expectations of the people and remain among the people working for their welfare, the party added.

This was the first visit of Mann to Delhi after becoming chief minister of Punjab.

In the afternoon, he called on Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament House and sought a special financial package worth Rs one lakh crore for the revival of the state's economy and ensuring holistic development in the state.

Mann apprised the prime minister about the fiscal health of the state and said the previous governments have left a burden of Rs 3 lakh crore.

