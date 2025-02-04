New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked the MPs to work in unison to forge policies that elevate Bharat's standing on the global stage, and urged them to ensure dignity of Parliament.

The third day of the Budget session witnessed a brief walkout by Opposition parties in the morning session after Dhankhar did not approve their notices to suspend the listed business of the day and taking up issues mentioned in the notices, including a discussion on Maha Kumbh matter.

Also Read | Patna Accident: Chaos on Marine Drive After 6 Vehicles Collide With Each Other, None Hurt.

Soon after extending birthday greetings to MPs Prem Chand Gupta and Naresh Bansal, Dhankhar made a statement saying a vibrant and functional Parliament is the lifeblood of democracy.

"The 267th session of the Rajya Sabha is a milestone in the constitutional journey of Bharat, being the first one convened as we march into the last quarter of the century of adoption of our Constitution on November 26, 1949. An occasion of expression of profound gratitude to visionary founding fathers, whose wisdom and foresight endowed us with a Constitution that has remarkably shaped the destiny of our Republic," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

In this journey of 75 years, Dhankhar said the country has embraced modernity without forsaking our timeless wisdom and heritage.

"Our collective dreams and aspirations have enabled strides in digital innovation and sustainable development to space exploration and infrastructure. Guided by the mantra of Vikas with Virasat, the march forward towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047 must be the north star that anchors our collective efforts," the Chairman said.

It is incumbent upon the Rajya Sabha MPs to rise to this calling with unwavering resolve, he said.

"As the Council of States—the House of Elders—we must serve as both guardians of constitutional values and torchbearers of progressive thought. Let us emulate our founding fathers, and seize this moment in history to leave our indelible footprints upon the sands of time," he said.

Dhankhar told members, "our conduct must be exemplary; our deliberations, wise and constructive; and our actions, driven by the welfare of the 1.4 billion citizens who place their faith in us."

A vibrant and functional Parliament is the lifeblood of democracy, he said, adding that the voices of a pluralistic, dynamic, and aspirational society converge in this sacred chamber.

"Our task is monumental, so has to be our resolve. Let us pledge to uphold the sanctity and dignity of this House. Let our debates and decisions be guided by the noble aspirations of service to the nation. Let us work together, across all divides, to forge policies that elevate Bharat's standing on the global stage," he observed.

As the House embarked upon this session, Dhankhar told MPs, "let us deliberate with purpose, cooperate with dignity, and legislate with vision".

"Together, let us chart a course toward a future that fulfils the promise made in the Constitution."

The Chairman noted that the great Maha Kumbh, a resplendent celebration of India's spiritual and cultural essence, offers profound lessons for the country's journey - unity in diversity, collective well-being, and an abiding commitment to truth, tolerance, and harmony.

"As we engage with the global community, let these principles remain the touchstones of our actions, ensuring that the well-being of every citizen remains at the heart of our endeavours," he said.

Earlier, the House made an obituary reference to the passing away of former Rajya Sabha MP Palavalasa Rajasekharam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)