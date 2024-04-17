Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the third such incident in the valley so far this year, officials said.

They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in the Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.

Also Read | Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video).

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

The incident took place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Not to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

This is the third such attack on non-locals in the valley so far this year.

On February 7, terrorists shot dead Amritpal Singh, a worker from Amritsar in Punjab, at the Shalla Kadal locality in the Habba Kadal area of the city here.

Another non-local worker, identified as Rohit Mashi, who also hailed from Amritsar, sustained injuries in the incident and succumbed a day later.

On April 8, a non-local cab driver, identified as Dilranjeet Singh was shot and injured by terrorists in Shopian district.

The Anantnag attack was condemned by political parties with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah asserting that such incidents will hinder peace.

"JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah express shock and sadness at the news of Rajshah Ji's death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara today. They vehemently condemn the attack, emphasizing that such acts of terror hinder peace in J&K," the NC posted on X.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti called it a "senseless act of violence".

"My deepest condolences to his family," she added.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur also condemned the killing.

"Such acts reflect frustration of adversaries and these acts will in no way revive election boycott politics in Kashmir. Urge police to track down the killers of this innocent man and punish them sternly," he said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said people must stand together against such an act.

"Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non-local named Raja Shah of Bihar lost his life in this senseless act of violence... This must end, people want peace but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against this act!" Azad said on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone denounced the "senseless violence" and said such acts of brutality have no place in a civilised society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)