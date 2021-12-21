Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) State-wide protests would be held on January 7, 2022 to press for 'implementation' of labour welfare laws for the employees of Tamil Nadu government run liquor outlets, a workers federation announced here on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) run liquor outlets are exempted from enactments like the TN Shops and Establishments Act and the one governing grant of holidays and workers are also out of the ambit of labour laws, the Tasmac Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam (TUMS) claimed.

Such exemptions have ushered in a 'modern bonded labour system,' the TUMS, affiliated to the CITU alleged.

Referring to decisions taken at a state level meet, the federation alleged that several legal rights have been denied to workers and the services of over 26,000 workers have not yet been made (regularisation) 'permanent' as per law.

The protest is to urge the government to withdraw the exemptions and implement the labour welfare laws, the federation said in a press release.

The TN Industrial Establishments (National, Festival and Special Holidays) Act, 1958 deals with grant of holidays for employees in each calendar year.

Such holidays include the Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanthi.

'Industrial establishment' covers establishments under the TN Shops and Establishments Act as well besides any factory or plantation.

